Carolina Panthers must make this obvious move to cap free agency

The Carolina Panthers need to make this move in order to put the cherry on top of their haul in NFL free agency.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have made quite a few notable moves in NFL free agency, bolstering their roster for an NFC South run next season.

However, there is still one critical area the Panthers have not addressed: wide receiver.

Carolina definitely needs to add some more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young, as the trio of Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette definitely leaves quite a bit to be desired.

Yes, Coker showed considerable promise during his rookie campaign, and Legette has talent, but outside of Thielen (who turns 35 years old in August), the Panthers don't really have any truly dependable receivers heading into 2025.

Now, to be fair, there really aren't many options left in free agency, and the biggest names like Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper and Cooper Kupp probably aren't signing with Carolina.

But there is one player in particular that the Panthers should absolutely try to sign: Elijah Moore.

Moore has actually been a disappointment since entering the NFL in 2021, with his best season coming with the Cleveland Browns in 2023 when he caught 59 catches for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

However, over the course of his first four years in the pros, Moore has been the victim of some horrendous quarterback situations both with the New York Jets and the Browns, so it may not be entirely fair to negatively judge his output just yet.

The 25-year-old has blazing speed and could represent a dangerous vertical threat in the right system, and while Young may not have a cannon like Patrick Mahomes, he has enough arm strength to find Moore on deep routes.

At this point, Moore probably wouldn't cost a whole lot. Carolina may be able to add him on a one-year prove-it deal, so the Panthers should easily be able to fit him into their available cap room.

Yes, Carolina may be aiming to add a wide out in the NFL Draft next month, but taking a flier on Moore certainly couldn't hurt.

Elijah Moore.
Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) catches the ball during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

