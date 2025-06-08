New Panthers backfield duo ranked one of NFL's best rushing combos by Fox Sports
The vast majority of the Carolina Panthers' energy this offseason has been spent on improving what was the worst scoring defense in NFL history last season. That includes most of their 2025 draft capital and their spending in free agency.
One under-the-radar move that was an exception to the rule came when the Panthers signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. Despite rushing for over 1,000 yards last season, Dowdle was signed on a one-year deal worth less than $3 million total. That makes Dowdle one of the greatest values in the league at his position for this season.
Depending on how it plays out, Dowdle might be the very best value period at running back if he ends up seeing significant playing time. For now, he's projected to be the primary backup behind starter Chuba Hubbard. That gives Carolina one of the NFL's best rushing duos, according to Fox Sports.
Ashton Jeanty and whoever gets what little work there is left for the Raiders' run game may blow them all away by midseason, but for now this list checks out as being pretty accurate.
There's probably not going to be enough carries to go around to match it, but if you combined Hubbard and Dowdle's rushing numbers last year they totaled 2,274 yards on the ground.
The Panthers also have a new third option with Trevor Etienne joining the group. He is the most logical candidate to play the third-down role with Jonathon Brooks expected to miss the entire 2025 season with his ACL tear.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young ranked best potential breakout player in NFL in 2025
Analyst says Panthers should trade DE coming off career year
Carolina Panthers named among most improved teams in NFL
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard raves about Bryce Young’s work ethic