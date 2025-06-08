Carolina Panthers fans react predictably to Matt Rhule sharing photo with Cam Newton
There's plenty of blame to go around regarding how the Carolina Panthers have managed to post a losing record seven years running. Former former general manager Marty Hurney played his part, as did Dave Gettleman, Scott Fitterer and team owner David Tepper.
However, the single biggest misstep may have been naming Matt Rhule head coach and giving him a seven-year contract worth a total of $62 million that at the time paid him almost as much as Andy Reid, despite Rhule having had no experience coaching in the NFL, aside from one year as the Giants' offensive line coach.
Rhule predictably did not make it to the end of that deal, getting fired after going 11-27 in three seasons and not making the playoffs once. To be fair, Rhule didn't inherit a great roster - and not many coaches could have done much better without a major upgrade at quarterback. Of course, he started out with a pretty decent QB but decided to go in a different direction. Speaking of which...
Rhule is now the head coach at Nebraska, where Cam Newton is apparently visiting. Here's a photo Rhule shared Friday on Twitter with him and his former QB1.
As you might imagine, a lot of Carolina fans took the opportunity to tell Rhule know how they feel about him. Most of the replies include language that we can't share here, but you'll get the idea with a few choice comments.
You get the idea. In addition to Newton, Rhule tried starting Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and even P.J. Walker - but none of them were able to find much success.
It seems Newton has gotten over the beef with Rhule, but this is one grudge Panthers fans are likely to hold onto for a long time.
