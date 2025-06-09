SI names Xavier Legette the Carolina Panthers' x-factor for 2025 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers could have a number of x-factors for their success this season. Can Dave Canales coach a team with any semblance of expectation? Can Bryce Young replicate his end-of-season success? Will the defense have improved enough to make a difference? Is Tetairoa McMillan really the missing piece?
Many players could impact how well the Panthers perform in 2025. One such player, according to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, is Xavier Legette, the former first-round pick who had an underwhelming rookie season.
"If the Panthers’ offense is going to take the next step, Legette needs to keep improving while first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan works into the No. 1 WR role," Verderame said. "The duo gives Young two wideouts with huge catch radiuses to target, with Legette standing 6’4" and McMillan being 6’5"."
The analyst continued, "After a slow start to his rookie season, Legette finished slightly stronger with 31 catches and 320 yards over his final nine games. If he can keep up that pace, that equates to 58 receptions for 604 yards over 17 contests. Even that’s not good enough. However, it showed growth and gives Carolina reason to think he’s still capable of becoming a quality starter."
Legette was supposed to be the answer on offense for Bryce Young, but he wasn't, hence the arrival of McMillan with the eighth pick instead of Jalon Walker or Walter Nolen. Nevertheless, Legette's growth as a steady WR2 in this offense will be a major factor in whether or not Carolina's upward trajectory can continue.
It is reported that Legette is in better shape and has had surgery. He's apparently also working hard to shore up the holes in his game, so there's a good chance he does improve and proves to be the x-factor for Carolina after all.
