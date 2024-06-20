Panther Profile: WR Diontae Johnson's Stats, Info & Projected Role
In March, the Carolina Panthers traded veteran cornerback Donte Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Carolina desperately needed to add speed at receivers and landed on one of the fastest and best separators in the NFL.
Height: 5'10" Weight:183 lbs
Age: 27
College: Toledo
2023 in Review:
The 2023 season was arguably the worst of Johnson's career numbers-wise. He did, however, improve as the season moved along, scoring four of his five touchdowns in the final six weeks of the season in addition to one in Pittsburgh's playoff loss to Buffalo. But if you're just looking at the numbers and not the actual story, you'll be fooled. The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada in the middle of the year and started three quarterbacks (Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph). Pittsburgh's offense was in disarray all year long, much like Carolina's.
Expected Role in 2024:
Johnson will start at the X, but will almost certainly move around the field to play some Z and get some looks in the slot as well. His speed and ability to get open early in routes are traits the Panthers did not have in this offense a year ago. He's had issues with drops throughout his career and admitted to reporters earlier this offseason that he's let those moments get the best of him at times. But when he's on, he's one of the more dynamic receivers the game has to offer. Expect him to be the top or number two target for Bryce Young throughout much of the season. Rookie Xavier Legette may eventually take some of those targets away, but Johnson will be heavily involved from start to finish.
Career Stats:
Catches
Yards
TDs
Catch %
2019 (PIT)
59
680
5
64.1%
2020 (PIT)
88
923
7
61.1%
2021 (PIT)
107
1,161
8
63.3%
2022 (PIT)
86
882
0
58.5%
2023 (PIT)
51
717
5
58.6%