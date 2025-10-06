Panthers RB Rico Dowdle issues challenge to Cowboys ahead of Week 6 game
Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is riding momentum after a career performance in a win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.
Dowdle ran the ball 23 times for a career-high 206 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers beat the Dolphins 27-24 at Bank of America Stadium. Dowdle should continue the lead back role for Week 6 against his former team — the Dallas Cowboys.
"They gotta buckle up," Dowdle said via FOX Sports reporter Sheena Quick. "I think they know for sure. I've been there five years. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason. I definitely say that, but looking forward to playing those guys next week. We'll get to it."
Dowdle played five seasons for the Cowboys at the beginning of his career and ran for over 1,000 yards last year. He's grown in every year of his career, putting him arguably in his prime for his first season with the Panthers.
The Panthers are going to need him to have another big game against the Cowboys in order to grab a win.
“It’s huge. When you are able to rush for that amount, be that productive in the run game ... that makes your job easier as a quarterback,” Young said via Associated Press writer Steve Reed. “They have to respect that stuff. It’s something we know we’re capable of. It’s on us to continue to excel there.”
The Panthers might not be able to count on Dowdle for 200-yard rushing performances every week, but it's clear that the offense needs to let him loose.
Dowdle and the Panthers will kick off against the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium.
