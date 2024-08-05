Carolina Panthers Release First Depth Chart of the Season
Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers released their first depth chart of the 2024 season. This Thursday, the team will make the trip up north to take on the New England Patriots for their first preseason game.
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer, Jake Luton
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, Jaden Shirden, Dillon Johnson
WR: Adam Thielen, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore, Deven Thompkins
WR: Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
WR: Diontae Johnson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Mike Strachan
TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ian Thomas, Jordan Matthews, Jacob Hollister, Jesper Horsted
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Ricky Lee, Jeremiah Crawford
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala, Nash Jensen
C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Brady Christensen, J.D. DiRenzo
RT: Taylor Moton, Badara Traore
DEFENSE
DE: Derrick Brown, T.J. Smith, Jaden Crumedy
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman, Ulumoo Ale
DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray, Junior Aho
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, K'Lavon Chaisson, Kenny Dyson, Cam Gill
ILB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten, Michael Barrett
ILB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Tae Davis, Jackson Mitchell
OLB: DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain, Derrick McLendon
CB: Jaycee Horn, Lamar Jackson, D'Shawn Jamison
CB: Dane Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle, Willie Drew, Anthony Brown
S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Demani Richardson
S: Jordan Fuller, Alex Cook, Clayton Isbell, Sam Franklin Jr.
NCB: Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, Jammie Robinson
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Raheem Blackshear, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Deven Thompkins, David Moore
PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Raheem Blackshear, Deven Thompkins, David Moore
LS: JJ Jansen
P: Johnny Hekker
K: Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Mevis
