Carolina Panthers Release First Depth Chart of the Season

The two-deep (and then some) is set for the first week of preseason play.

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers released their first depth chart of the 2024 season. This Thursday, the team will make the trip up north to take on the New England Patriots for their first preseason game.

OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer, Jake Luton

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, Jaden Shirden, Dillon Johnson

WR: Adam Thielen, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore, Deven Thompkins

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker

WR: Diontae Johnson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Mike Strachan

TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ian Thomas, Jordan Matthews, Jacob Hollister, Jesper Horsted

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Ricky Lee, Jeremiah Crawford

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala, Nash Jensen

C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Brady Christensen, J.D. DiRenzo

RT: Taylor Moton, Badara Traore

DEFENSE

DE: Derrick Brown, T.J. Smith, Jaden Crumedy

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman, Ulumoo Ale

DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray, Junior Aho

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, K'Lavon Chaisson, Kenny Dyson, Cam Gill

ILB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten, Michael Barrett

ILB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Tae Davis, Jackson Mitchell

OLB: DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain, Derrick McLendon

CB: Jaycee Horn, Lamar Jackson, D'Shawn Jamison

CB: Dane Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle, Willie Drew, Anthony Brown

S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Demani Richardson

S: Jordan Fuller, Alex Cook, Clayton Isbell, Sam Franklin Jr.

NCB: Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, Jammie Robinson

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Raheem Blackshear, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Deven Thompkins, David Moore

PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Raheem Blackshear, Deven Thompkins, David Moore

LS: JJ Jansen

P: Johnny Hekker

K: Eddy Pineiro, Harrison Mevis

