Panthers big RB move sadly confirms worst-case scenario for this player
The Carolina Panthers signed running back Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal in free agency this week, a rather surprising move considering that the Panthers already have a clear featured back in Chuba Hubbard.
But the Panthers' decision to add Dowdle—who rushed for over 1,000 yards with the Dallas Cowboys this past season—unfortunately confirms a worst-case scenario for one of their brightest young weapons: Jonathon Brooks.
Carolina selected Brooks in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and at the time, it was viewed as a high-risk, high-reward move considering that the Texas Longhorns product was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during his final collegiate campaign.
Well, Brooks ultimately returned during the second half of the 2024 campaign, but sadly, he re-tore his ACL in December, which sidelined him for the foreseeable future.
Now, the Panthers' decision to sign Dowdle has indicated that Brooks will almost certainly be sidelined for all of 2025.
This should not come as too much of a surprise, as Brooks is going to need considerable time to make his way back after yet another devastating injury. But it doesn't make the situation any less forlorn, as Brooks displayed incredible potential at Texas.
Case in point, during Brooks' last year with the Longhorns, he racked up 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He also logged 25 catches for 286 yards and a score, demonstrating obvious backfield versatility.
Ergo, Carolina had very high hopes for Brooks, but it looks like we will have to wait until 2026 to see him return to the field.
