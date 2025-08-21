SI names Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan among top ESPN value picks
It can be a little bit challenging to project rookie wide receivers for fantasy. For a good example, look at Marvin Harrison Jr. last year. He had an ideal situation, was the top WR prospect in the draft, and had an established QB. He was more or less a bust.
Enter Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan, who is technically the top WR (excluding two-way Travis Hunter) and has an established QB. He doesn't have a clear path to the top of the depth chart just yet, though, which may be leaving him undervalued. According to one SI insider, he's the player to target in fantasy drafts.
Draft Tetairoa McMillan in fantasy at all costs
In ESPN leagues, Tetairoa McMillan is currently being drafted around pick 84. He's a ninth-round player at this time, but SI's fantasy expert Michael Rovetto believes he's going to far outplay that ADP. In fact, he believes McMillan might be the most valuable pick to make in that range.
"McMillan might be my favorite player to target in ESPN drafts. The guy is a bona fide stud and with legitimate WR1 potential going midway off the board midway through drafts," he said. He's looked good in camp, so there's no reason to expect a huge adjustment period to the NFL.
He expects the number eight overall pick to be Bryce Young and Dave Canales’ primary option in the pass game. "To me, he’s a smoother Drake London. ESPN has McMillan ranked as WR33. He’s a player I’m looking to come away with in every draft," he added.
McMillan is probably going to rise up the depth charts with ease, and the production will be there, too. He's going to end up as Young's favorite target, and since Young is actually a viable NFL quarterback now, that's great news for fantasy.
His rookie status and relative unknown place on the depth chart are driving him down draft boards. Take advantage now, Rovetto says, because you likely won't be able to find better value. And in the future, McMillan won't be such a steal. He'll be a top player.
