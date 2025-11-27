Rough outing isn't enough to take Tetairoa McMillan out of elite company

Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus is back with her latest Top 15 NFL rookie rankings. A week ago, only New York Giants’ running back Cameron Skattebo ranked ahead of the Carolina Panthers’ top pass-catcher this season. After a rough evening at San Francisco that saw Dave Canales’s team fall to the 49ers by a 20-9 score, talented wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan slipped a bit on Gray’s list.

After Week 11, the eighth overall selection in April’s draft had earned an 80.4 grade, just a notch behind the Skattebo (80.5). But that changed following Carolina’s 20-9 loss to Kyle Shanahan’s club as the rookie wideout saw that grade fall to 78.8. All told, that saw the rookie performer drop three spots to fifth on Gray’s list.

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a touchdown catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

“The 49ers frustrated McMillan all night,” explained the PFF analyst, “holding the Top 10 pick to two catches for 35 yards across eight targets. He recorded his fifth drop of the season on a third down midway through the second quarter. However, McMillan also caught his fifth touchdown of the year, pulling away from Renardo Green for a 29-yard end zone catch late in the third quarter.”

The two catches was a season-low for the Panthers’ leader in receptions (56) and average yards per grab (14.0). “Despite the rough outing on Monday Night Football,” added Gray, “McMillan still ranks ninth in receiving yards (783). He also places fifth in the league in touchdown catches (five) and in the top five in explosive gains (24) and first downs (45).”

This Sunday at Charlotte, McMillan and company take on the team with the best record in the NFC. The 9-2 Los Angeles Rams have given up only 17 offensive touchdowns in 11 contests, but 13 of those scores have come through the air. If quarterback Bryce Young gets some time to throw on Sunday, the rookie wideout could rebound with a big performance.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers studs & duds from their humiliating MNF loss to the 49ers

Takeaways from Carolina Panthers’ sloppy loss to San Francisco

ESPN analyst shares glowing praise for Carolina Panthers offseason