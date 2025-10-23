Panthers should kick tires on 'fine addition' from Titans at glaring hole on defense
The Carolina Panthers are over .500 for the first time in the Bryce Young era, so they might be approaching the NFL trade deadline slightly different this season.
The trade deadline isn't until Nov. 4, but the Panthers may look at being buyers this season to help their chances of reaching the playoffs. The Panthers could benefit from some linebacker depth, which could come in the form of Tennessee Titans veteran Cody Barton.
"General manager Mike Borgonzi arrived this past offseason. Shortly after, he signed linebacker Cody Barton to a three-year, $21 million deal. Under normal circumstances, he probably wouldn't want to part with one of his marquee additions just a few months later," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox wrote.
"Tennessee is in a tough spot, though, and if it truly is willing to move almost any player on its roster, Barton would be one of its most attractive trade chips.
"The 28-year-old has 102 games and 50 starts on his resume, and he's been a productive starter in his last few stops—he already has 42 tackles and two interceptions this season.
"More than a few teams could use help at linebacker, whether due to injuries or flat-out poor play. Barton would be a fine addition to any struggling defense with playoff aspirations."
Barton could give Panthers linebacker they need
If the Titans were willing to trade Barton, it would cost the Panthers a pretty penny. He is under contract until the end of the 2027 season, so the Panthers may have to give up an early Day 3 pick, or possibly even a Day 2 selection.
Knox projects Barton's value as a fourth-round selection, but the Titans might be looking for more. If they do, the Panthers should consider fulfilling that high price.
Barton has a lot of experience in the league and his wisdom could help a Panthers team on the cusp of getting back in business.
In the meantime, the Panthers take the field in Week 8 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
