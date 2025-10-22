Carolina Panthers linked to trade for Ravens star at position of need
Historically, the Carolina Panthers have been at their best when they have a good running game, a good defense, and a reliable tight end. Right now, the Panthers may have the best rushing attack in football, a surprisingly good and improving defense, and not much else. They still need that tight end to fill the gap Greg Olsen left behind all those years ago.
Enter Mark Andrews. While the Panthers have tried and failed to find a franchise tight end in the 2024 and 2025 drafts (though both Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans have shown flashes), none of them project to be as good as Andrews has been, which is why Bleacher Report insider Kristopher Knox linked the two.
Mark Andrews, Panthers linked in trade rumor by NFL insider
The Carolina Panthers, especially now, could use a reliable tight end. Mitchell Evans doesn't play enough, and Ja'Tavion Sanders still struggles to catch the ball sometimes. Making a move for an established playmaker with the Panthers one game back of first might be smart.
There is a belief among coaches and executives that Mark Andrews will be available with the injured Baltimore Ravens limping out of their bye at 1-5. If so, the Panthers make a ton of sense for the former Pro Bowl TE.
"Like a few names on our board, he is a player for whom the timing might be right for a change of scenery. He turned 30 in September and will be a free agent in 2026," Kristopher Knox wrote. "The Ravens have a younger tight end in Isaiah Likely, who will also be a free agent in the spring, and are likely to favor the latter if they re-sign either."
Knox said that Andrews would probably only be of interest to playoff hopefuls, but most teams would benefit. Right now, the Panthers do temporarily have some playoff aspirations, so it might be a good idea to go for it. Andrews' numbers are down, but they were last year at 55 catches, 673 yards, and 11 touchdowns. That would be incredible production for a Panthers tight end.
And if Carolina doesn't do it, they may live to regret it. Knox linked one other team to Andrews, and it's the team the Panthers are chasing in the NFC South right now and have two more matchups with: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
