What Cowboys star Micah Parsons said about the Panthers' surprise benching of Bryce Young
After Week 2, the Carolina Panthers made the surprising decision to bench Bryce Young. It signaled that, in all likelihood, Young's tenure with the Panthers might be in jeopardy. He certainly wasn't expected to return to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Interestingly enough, Micah Parsons commented on Young's benching at the time.
What Micah Parsons said when Bryce Young was benched
Though the stats, film, and overall success were not good with Bryce Young, Micah Parsons defended the second-year player back in September. "I don't think he's getting a fair shake at this. I'm noticing this a lot, especially in these young quarterbacks. You're not giving them growing opportunities," the edge rusher said via SI.
"You look at the Kenny Picketts, you look at the Justin Fields, Caleb [Williams] is having kind of similar struggles as Justin Fields," he went on. "I just think we're expecting QBs to come into the league and kind of be like 'right now,' without no talent, without no real assets around them, and be like 'Hey, it's time to be good right now.'"
He did say that he felt that time on the bench to start out was beneficial to quarterbacks. He specifically cited Jordan Love, but Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and so many others also got some time on the bench before becoming great.
Parsons said then that he hopes Young can return and be the Alabama playmaker who won the Heisman. This Sunday, he's going to have to try and sack the closest version to that Young.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider reveals one way David Tepper has changed for the better
Eagles fans want Jalen Hurts benched after playing Panthers defense
Panthers predicted to sign $21.8 million star WR in 2025 free agency