Panthers rookie Xavier Legette to have surgery on wrist injury he claims isn't the reason for brutal drops
Xavier Legette had one of the most crushing drops of the NFL season. Had he caught it, the Carolina Panthers would have finished a 98-yard drive with 45 seconds left to potentially upset the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles on the road. He didn't, though.
There's been some speculation about injuries contributing to the drops, and Legette did reveal after practice Wednesday that he will have to have a surgery in the offseason. He did not blame that for the drops, however.
Xavier Legette's wrist needs surgery but isn't why he dropped the ball
Xavier Legette said he has been suffering from a wrist injury since 2021 at South Carolina. His left wrist will be surgically repaired after the season ends, so he's not expected to miss any of the last four games of the year.
A wrist injury can cause catching issues, but Legette insists there are "no excuses" for his drop. He had a tough day overall with drops, although he was officially only credited with one. Legette also seemed to dive for a ball that he didn't need to, indicating that he doesn't trust his hands right now.
He often makes catches a little more awkward than they need to be, which could be because of an ailing wrist. Legette didn't say it, but a hurt wrist would be good reason to try and make body catches wherever possible.
