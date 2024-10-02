All Panthers

Carolina Panthers update depth chart ahead of week 5 matchup with Chicago Bears

A look at the Panthers' two-deep for this week's road trip to Chicago.

Schuyler Callihan

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers will hit the road once again this week for a showdown with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, and the Chicago Bears. There will be a lot of talk surrounding this matchup with the Panthers essentially gifting the Bears the ability to draft Williams thanks to a trade where Carolina moved up to get Bryce Young, who is now on the bench.

As for the Panthers who are expected to play, here is this week's updated depth chart. Note: LB Josey Jewell's status remains unclear, so he still has a place on the depth chart. Meanwhile, fellow LB Shaq Thompson is out for the season leading to his removal.

OFFENSE

QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone

WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker

WR: Jonathan Mingo, David Moore

TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: Jayden Peevy

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman

DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Charles Harris

LB: Claudin Cherelus

LB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan

OLB: DJ Johnson, Tarron Jackson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill

CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew

S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson, Russ Yeast

S: Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Demani Richardson

SPECIAL TEAMS

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

P: Johnny Hekker

K: Eddy Pineiro

LS: JJ Jansen

Schuyler Callihan
