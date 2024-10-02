Carolina Panthers update depth chart ahead of week 5 matchup with Chicago Bears
The Carolina Panthers will hit the road once again this week for a showdown with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, and the Chicago Bears. There will be a lot of talk surrounding this matchup with the Panthers essentially gifting the Bears the ability to draft Williams thanks to a trade where Carolina moved up to get Bryce Young, who is now on the bench.
As for the Panthers who are expected to play, here is this week's updated depth chart. Note: LB Josey Jewell's status remains unclear, so he still has a place on the depth chart. Meanwhile, fellow LB Shaq Thompson is out for the season leading to his removal.
OFFENSE
QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone
WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
WR: Jonathan Mingo, David Moore
TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: Jayden Peevy
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman
DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Charles Harris
LB: Claudin Cherelus
LB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan
OLB: DJ Johnson, Tarron Jackson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill
CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew
S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson, Russ Yeast
S: Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Demani Richardson
SPECIAL TEAMS
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
P: Johnny Hekker
K: Eddy Pineiro
LS: JJ Jansen
