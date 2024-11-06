Carolina Panthers updated list of picks for the 2025 NFL draft after trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers are not going anywhere this season. They're 2-7 after a stunning upset win (at home) and have one winnable game left on the schedule. They may win a couple more by surprise, but they will finish as one of the worst teams in the NFL this season barring an unforeseen and unprecedented miracle.
With that in mind, Panthers fans don't have much to look forward to except the draft. After a couple of midseason trades, the team has a few options in the spring when rookies are selected. Here's where they stand now.
All Panthers 2025 Draft picks
Right now, the Carolina Panthers own the fourth overall pick. They are tied with seven teams at 2-7 for the worst record in the NFL. They will be picking somewhere in there, and they actually own their pick. That's where it begins, with a first-round pick.
Aside from that, they have 10 other picks in the 2025 draft. For a team that was so barren last year, that is a good turnaround. They have a second-round pick from the Rams, their own third-round pick, their own fourth-rounder, another fourth from the Cowboys, a fifth from the Giants, their own fifth, a sixth from the Ravens, their own seventh, a seventh from the 49ers, and a seventh-round compensatory pick.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Dave Canales comments on Dennis Allen firing after loss to Panthers
NFL trade deadline: Latest reports, rumors about Carolina Panthers
What Adam Thielen said about rumors going into NFL trade deadline
Panthers insider reports team wants to extend two key contributors