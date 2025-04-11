Panthers warned to avoid inexplicable decision that would hurt Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers are slowly building a rather impressive team around Bryce Young, but they obviously still have a long way to go. That's why this upcoming NFL Draft is so vital for them.
However, the Panthers also have to ensure to take care of the players who are already on their roster, especially when it comes to protecting young.
Carolina's top offensive tackle, Taylor Moton, has just one year remaining on his contract before he hits free agency. Moton has been a stalwart for the Panthers and would leave a gaping hole if he departs, so, obviously Carolina needs to avoid that scenario.
However, given the amount of money Moton is slated to earn next March, the Panthers could be in some trouble when it comes to retaining the 30-year-old, and Dean Jones of Cat Crave feels the team must nip that in the bud right way.
"The Panthers haven't had many glue guys throughout a dysfunctional period in franchise history, but he's one of them," Jones wrote. "Letting Moton walk is not an option, especially if his superb career continues next time around."
While Jones adds that there is no need for Carolina to panic, he does seem to feel there should be a sense of urgency to prevent Moton from hitting the open market, which could involve slapping a franchise tag on the former second-round pick.
Moton has never made a Pro Bowl, but he has been a steady presence in the trenches for the Panthers since being drafted in 2017.
If Carolina really wants to make life as easy as possible for Young, it should make sure that it keeps Moton under wraps for the foreseeable future.
