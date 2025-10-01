Chuba Hubbard gets troubling update on Carolina Panthers' Wednesday injury report
The Carolina Panthers dropped their first injury report of the week on Wednesday and it revealed troubling news for running back Chuba Hubbard.
The Panthers' Wednesday injury report revealed that Hubbard was a non-participant in practice due to his calf injury.
Hubbard popped up on the injury report on Thursday of last week, but he was still able to log two limited sessions before ultimately drawing a questionable tag and playing.
While he still has multiple days to get right ahead of Sunday, it is at least somewhat troubling to see his downgrade in participation as compared to last week.
If for some reason Hubbard doesn't suit up on Sunday, fellow back Rico Dowdle would take on the lead-back duties against the Miami Dolphins.
Now, a look at the rest of the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday.
Carolina Panthers injury report
Chuba Hubbard (calf) - DNP
Cam Jackson (knee) - FP
Pat Jones (hamstring) - FP
Xavier Legette (hamstring) - FP
Cade Mays (knee) - FP
Tetairoa McMillan (calf) - FP
Taylor Moton (NIR/rest) - DNP
LaBryan Ray (ankle) - FP
Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) - DNP
Chau Smith-Wade (chest) - DNP
Tershawn Wharton (toe) - DNP
D.J. Wonnum (hip) - LP
Sanders did not play last week and he's on track to miss yet another game after not practicing on Wednesday.
Wharton started off last week as a non-participant before suiting up on gameday, so it's too early to worry about him.
The limited session for Wonnum and the full practices for Jones and Legette are upgrades from where they were last week and puts them on track to return in Week 5.
McMillan also saw an upgrade in participation from last week after he was limited, so he appears to be feeling better.