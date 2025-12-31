Carolina Panthers provide huge injury update on crucial playmaker in Week 18

At this stage of the NFL season, so many players are banged up. The 8-8 Carolina Panthers are no different. The initial injury report on Tuesday had so many players listed ahead of the most important game of the season.

The Panthers can get into the playoffs with a win. If they lose, they'll need the Atlanta Falcons to win. It is almost all or nothing this weekend, and the Panthers need all hands on deck.

Most notably, they need stud running back Rico Dowdle, who could be about to play his final game with the Panthers. He did not practice on Tuesday, but there's a new update on Wednesday.

Rico Dowdle returns to practice

Good news, Panthers fans. Rico Dowdle is back at practice. Though Bryce Young totally shredded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, it would not have been ideal to place the hopes of this entire season squarely on his shoulders.

With Chuba Hubbard not being as impactful this year and Young, as well as Dave Canales, experiencing some week-to-week volatility, it's important to have the reliable, sturdy, and effective Dowdle in the lineup.

The game plan most often is to hammer Dowdle, use Hubbard in relief, and throw when necessary. That has worked wonders, leading to upset wins over the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

It wasn't super successful in Week 16, as Dowdle only got nine carries for 29 yards (Hubbard went six for 27), but the Panthers are absolutely going to try it again. It's their bread and butter, and it works more often than not.

But with Dowdle being injured, the entire game plan could get out of whack. Hubbard was excellent in 2024, so leaning on him then wouldn't have been an issue. This year, whether because of injuries or not, he's just not the same.

That's why Dowdle has been so important. When Hubbard was out, Dowdle was the league's best back. Even now, he's 12th overall in yards despite not starting the year as RB1 and splitting carries for several weeks.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like the Panthers will have to tweak the plan any.

