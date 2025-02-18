Could the Panthers shockingly cut ties with this player?
The Carolina Panthers made a big addition to their ailing pass rush last offseason, signing former Minnesota Vikings edge rusher D.J. Wonnum in free agency.
Along with Jadeveon Clowney, Wonnum was expected to soften the blow of losing Brian Burns to the New York Giants, but the Panthers already knew that they would have to wait a bit for Wonnum to make his debut as a result of offseason surgery to repair a quadriceps tear.
Wonnum unfortunately experienced multiple complications from the surgery, but he was able to recover and return midway through 2024, where he totaled a respectable 37 tackles and four sacks in eight games.
The 27-year-old is under contract through the end of next season, but Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus actually feels that Wonnum could represent a cut candidate in the coming months.
"Carolina urgently needs more pass-rushing help after ranking dead last as a team in that category last year. Wonnum didn’t make a drastic difference in his first season in Carolina, turning in only 26 pressures and a 56.4 PFF pass-rushing grade," Locker wrote. "Jadeveon Clowney should be back with the Panthers, but assuming the team lands someone else to play beside him, that would relegate Wonnum to a backup role. That would only add incentive to cut Wonnum after only one year and save $6.2 million in the process."
Here's the problem, though: Carolina lacks pass-rushing talent as it is. Unless the Panthers know for a fact they can land a significant edge rusher in free agency and also plan on adding one via the NFLD raft, why would they cut Wonnum, who was very productive during his Vikings days?
Even if the University of South Carolina product wasn't fully up to snuff in 2024, you have to take into account that he was still making his way back from a brutal offseason. Now that he has a full offseason in front of him, it's entirely possible he will regain his previous form.
The year before joining the Panthers, Wonnum racked up 62 tackles, eight sacks and six passes defended.
