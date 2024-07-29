Daewood Davis Carted Off at Panthers' Training Camp Practice
According to reports coming out of Carolina Panthers’ training camp, wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field at today’s practice with a potential leg injury. Davis was attacking the defense on a crossing route before getting tangled up with a teammate which led to his injury.
Davis, 25, spent the spring playing for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. He dominated the spring football league, catching 41 passes for 446 yards and five scores on his way to being named to the All-UFL squad at season’s end. His impressive spring led to interest from NFL teams, proving the value of a spring league in the larger football ecosystem.
The Western Kentucky Hilltoper was signed to the Panthers' on June 18th to provide depth to a receiver room that is still looking for playmakers.
It’s an unfortunate break for Davis, as his 2023 preseason was ended prematurely due to injury as well. In the fourth quarter of a Miami Dolphins preseason contest Davis was involved in a head-to-head collision that ended up with him getting carted off the field. He was waived by the Dolphins with an injury settlement. Davis rehabbed from that injury, balled out in the summer, and earnestly earned an opportunity to prove his worth to an NFL squad that sadly may be over before he even has the chance.
Stay tuned to Panthers on SI as more news concerning Davis’ situation unfolds.
Read more about the Carolina Panthers
Panthers Are Searching for Answers at Corner
Massive Improvement Already Felt Along Panthers Offensive Line
Panthers Playoff Berth? Derrick Brown Says: "That's the Goal"