Panthers, Seahawks should partner up for massive WR trade
The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of playmakers to put around quarterback Bryce Young, who appears to be growing right before our eyes. Right now, the Panthers have some intriguing young options such as Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, but Adam Thielen may ultimately retire, and there isn't much depth in the rest of the wide receiver unit.
Carolina also doesn't have a ton of cap room to spend in free agency, and it's hard to imagine that someone like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin would realistically want to sign with the Panthers, anyway.
As a result, Carolina may have to utilize the trade market, and there could be a very interesting option available during the offseason: Seattle Seahawks superstar D.K. Metcalf.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has listed Metcalf on his list of potential trade candidates, noting that Jaxon Smith-Njgba may be emerging as a No. 1 option and Metcalf has just one year remaining on his deal.
Metcalf is one of the most explosive pass-catchers in football and already has three 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt since entering the NFL in 2019. He would easily represent the best target that Young has ever had, so the Panthers should absolutely place a call to Seattle.
Of course, Metcalf would not come cheap. In spite of missing the playoffs, the Seahawks went 10-7 this year, so they do have every reason to run it back in 2025. But it also seems pretty clear that Seattle is far away from contending, so it may ultimately decide to pull the plug on Metcalf.
Carolina would surely have to part with some substantial draft capital in exchange for the former second-round pick, but given how much promise Young showed during the second half of 2024, it would be worth it.
A receiving trio of Metcalf, Legette and Coker (unless the Panthers trade Coker in a potential Metcalf deal) would be mighty interesting and would give Panthers fans some hope heading into next season.
We'll see if Carolina can get something done.
