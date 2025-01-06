Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales shares surprise announcement for 2025 staff
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense by total points in NFL history. On a per-game basis, they weren't the worst, but the most points any team has ever given up in a full season was the 534 points the 2024 Panthers allowed to their opponents.
That usually belies some changes on the coaching staff. This is a young, rebuilding team, so it's not as if they're going to overhaul everything in terms of personnel, but the coordinator responsible for that sort of play is usually gone, either for good reason or as a scapegoat.
The calls for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's job have been loud over the past few weeks, with many imploring the Panthers to move on and restructure everything on that side of the ball. According to head coach Dave Canales, that's not going to happen.
Dave Canales reveals Panthers DC plans
Across the league, coaches of teams with similar records to the Carolina Panthers are being fired. Dave Canales is not, and he's not anticipating a firing for any of his major assistant coaches. The most surprising one is Ejiro Evero.
It wouldn't be a massive surprise if Evero returned, but it is a bit surprising that the team is apparently not even considering it. They were the league's worst defense in 2024. Injuries played a role, but they weren't a great unit in 2023, his first year with the team, either.
Canales said, "Ejiro will be back with us as our defensive coordinator. We have a lot of things to evaluate over the next couple of days and into the offseason to reflect on our schemes, our personnel, to reflect on the guys we have here moving forward."
Evero's defensive staff could look different, as Canales left the door open to changes below him. The coordinator was also expected at one point to get some head coaching interviews, so it's possible that Evero leaves for an upgrade, but he's not likely to be fired.
