Cam Newton goes off on Stephen A. Smith over Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson debate
Saquon Barkley has had a hell of a year, but realistically there are only two players who have a real chance to win the NFL's MVP award for this season. With three games left to play, it'll come down to either Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who's the odds-on favorite, or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's already won it twice.
It's not hard to tell who former Carolina Panthers and one-time league MVP Cam Newton thinks should take home the hardware. Watch Newton go off on ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith - who's taking Josh Allen - on the latest episode of First Take.
Cam Newton on NFL MVP
There's no denying that Josh Allen is having an amazing season and after the Bills beat the Detroit Lions it's tough to say any other team is the best in the league. However, if we're going purely by individual numbers, Jackson has the stronger case. Heading into Week 16 Jackson has a better completion rate, more passing yards, more passing touchdowns, fewer interceptions, a better passer rating, and more rushing yards. Allen has the advantage in rushing touchdowns, but that's about it.
Nevertheless, we do expect Allen to take home the hardware this year, and nobody really has any right to complain about it. It's a really close race, butAllen is doing all of this while having fewer weapons to work with, especially in the backfield and at wide receiver.
