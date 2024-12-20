Dave Canales finally makes long overdue announcement regarding Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have settled on their starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Dave Canales made the announcement at the end of practice while speaking with the media that second-year QB Bryce Young will start the team's final three games of the year.
So, why now? Apparently Canales was impressed with how Young handled his awful four-turnover performance in this past week's home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here's what Canales said, accoring to David Newton at ESPN.
Dave Canales names Bryce Young as QB1
It's better late than never, but this call should have been made several weeks ago during the middle of Young's hot streak. At the very least, Young earned the right to be named QB1 for the rest of the year following his excellent performance in the team's narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Looking ahead, Young should project as the team's starting quarterback Week 1 of next season, assuming he doesn't suffer some sort of major injury between now and then.
As for the rest of the depth chart, it's up in the air. While Canales has seemingly shown a lot of favor for long-time veteran Andy Dalton, his contract runs out at the end of this year and it would be prudent for the team to find a younger backup option.
