Dave Canales says Bryce Young showing 'great mastery' of Panthers offense
The Carolina Panthers don't necessarily run the most difficult offense in the NFL, but it is one that took time for Bryce Young to fully understand. Dave Canales' scheme and playcalling were new to him in 2024, and he visibly struggled before getting benched. Even after returning, it looked as if the playbook was limited for him for several weeks before the training wheels came off.
By the end of the season, Young appeared to have a good grip on Canales' system. Now, in training camp, Canales is saying that Young's control of the offense is even better, perhaps than it was at the end of last season.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the head coach had high praise for Young. “I think the pace of our offensive development, evolution is growing at the pace of Bryce,” the second-year coach said. “And he’s showing such great mastery of what we’re doing that he’s allowing us to really push the envelope and do more things.”
Ultimately, while not perfect against an improved Panthers defense, Young looks like he's picked up where he left off last year. That's good news for Carolina, a team highly dependant on the quarterback position and one extremely hopeful that their late-season success was not a fluke. Early on, it appears that it wasn't.
Of course, Carolina's defense isn't exactly a dominant opponent for Young to compete against, but as long as he's doing well with Canales' offense, that won't matter too much when the regular season finally rolls around.
