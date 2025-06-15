Dave Canales gushes over the Carolina Panthers' 2025 NFL draft class
You never really want to rely too much on your rookie class for a successful season, but the Carolina Panthers don't have that luxury - or many others to speak of as they try to extricate themselves from a seven-year drought of losing seasons. Especially after getting disappointing early returns from their class of 2024, the Panthers really need their top rookies this year to step up and contribute right away.
Most of all that means Tetairoa McMillan will have to function as a powerful new weapon for Bryce Young, who had to rely on Adam Thielen far too much last season. In theory, McMillan should give the WR corps a big boost and help round out the passing attack.
The Panthers also desperately need their next two draft picks - edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen - to make a serious impact. After ditching Jadeveon Clowney, Carolina's edge rotation looks much thinner at the top - with DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II arguably being one of the league's weakest starting OLB combos. Most likely Scourton and Umanmielen will have to carry a heavy load to get Carolina's pressure rate out of the gutter.
While it's not hard to find an NFL head coach saying nice things about his players, Canales was effusive in his praise for Carolina's class of 2025 at minicamp last week. Here's a portion of what he said, per the Charlotte Observer.
McMillan, Scourton and Umanmielen as meaningful contributors is non-negotiable for the Panthers. However, they're also going to need a Day 3 pick or undrafted free agent or two to provide an unexpected spark if they're finally going to post a winning record.
On paper, sixth-round draft pick and receiver/returner Jimmy Horn Jr. looks like the best candidate there - his elite speed being the attribute he can ride up the ladder.
