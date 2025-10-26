Several key Carolina Panthers suffer major injuries in humiliating loss
The Carolina Panthers got utterly embarrassed at home against the Buffalo Bills. They were already pretty banged up, missing a couple of linemen, Bryce Young, and others, but it got so much worse in the loss. The Bills dominated, and to make matters worse, the team is now in shambles heading into another big game next week.
The scoreboard is ugly, but it doesn't matter. A loss is a loss. What matters is the mounting injuries so far, and it's impressive how many crucial players left the game. Here's everyone who got hurt in one of the most frustrating Panthers games we've seen in a while.
All Panthers injuries from ugly loss to Bills
As mentioned, Bryce Young was already out before the game started with an ankle injury. He was joined by some of his most important blockers and teammates shortly thereafter. Notably, center Cade Mays, who took the job from Austin Corbett when he got hurt earlier this year.
Taylor Moton also got hurt and was ruled out with a knee injury. Brady Christensen, the backup versatile blocker, had to be carted off. Jimmy Horn Jr. went down with a shoulder injury. Trevin Wallace was ruled out with a concussion as well, and Derrick Brown left with a knee injury.
It was ugly, and those are crucial players. For what it's worth, Brown never returned because the game was more than over, but he exited the tent and looked fine walking around on the sideline. The others, though, were ruled out earlier and may not be available next week.
The offensive line injuries are particularly concering. Regardless of if Young returns next week or not, they won't be able to protect anyone. The offensive line is basically down to Ikem Ekwonu and the practice squad, and Micah Parsons is on deck.
It was an ugly, disappointing loss, and it's going to be hard to turn the page given the massive amount of injuries that occurred. All the good vibes the Panthers had going for them went out the door in more ways than one this week.
