Panthers named ideal landing spot for disgruntled former star WR
This Sunday at Charlotte, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to get the nod on Sunday vs. the visiting Buffalo Bills as Bryce Young is dealing with a high ankle sprain.
The Carolina Panthers’ wide receiving room has its share of young players in rookies Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., as well as improving Xavier Legette, Brycen Tremayne, and Jalen Coker. There are also veterans such as David Moore (currently on IR) and 2025 comeback story Hunter Renfrow.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently penned a piece listing nine current NFL players who could use a change of scenery. The Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49erfs were all teams Benjamin listed as “landing spots” for current Raiders’ wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
“If there's one pass catcher set to change teams before the deadline,” explained Benjamin, “it’s probably Meyers, who sought a trade even before the Raiders sunk to 2-5 on the season. He may not be a massive needle mover as a possession receiver, but he still offers valuable depth and solid hands. Las Vegas may proclaim plans to win now, but Pete Carroll’s operation just isn’t clicking.”
Meyers has been a pretty reliable professional during his seven-year NFL career in the NFL with both the New England Patriots and Raiders. He’s put up highly respectable numbers in both places, and is in the midst of his third campaign with the Silver and Black. Meyers and Tre Tucker lead Pete Carroll’s club with 29 catches this season. The former is second on the team with 329 receiving yards, but has yet to reach the end zone in 2025.
The NFL trade deadline (Tuesday, November 4 at 4:00 pm ET), is rapidly approaching. The Panthers enter Sunday’s clash with the Bills riding a three-game winning streak and with the league’s third-ranked ground game. Carolina’s passing game, tied for 26th in the NFL, could certainly use a little boost.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from ugly road win over the Jets
Panthers get modest bump in power rankings for beating awful Jets
Takeaways from the Panthers’ uninspiring Week 7 win over the Jets
Panthers coach Dave Canales makes another baffling lineup decision