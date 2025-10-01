Dismal Bryce Young stat raises questions about future with Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young entered the 2025 season in a make-or-break situation.
Young's first year-plus in the league was a disaster, but he did manage to turn things around after being benched and put together a strong finish to 2024.
That led to hope for his future in Carolina, but Young hasn't done himself any favors through the first four games of this season.
The Panthers are off to a 1-3 start and Young has completed just 60.4% of his passes for 753 yards and five touchdowns to three interceptions.
Young ranks 23rd in passing yards, 29th in passer rating, 27th in QBR and his three interceptions are more than all but seven quarterbacks.
With the Panthers' 1-3 start to the season, Young now sports the third-worst record in NFL history among quarterbacks with at least 30 starts, per the Associated Press' Steve Reed.
"Carolina's Bryce Young is tied for the third-worst record (7-25) in NFL history among QBs with at least 30 starts since the league began tracking the stat in 1950," Reed shared. "Only Mike Glennon was (6-25) and Randy Johnson (10-38-1) have worse records."
Does Young deserve a lot of blame for that abysmal record? Sure, but definitely not all of it.
The fact of the matter is, the Panthers have done a terrible job building up the roster around Young.
Tetairoa McMillan has shown promise early on, but the jury is still out on him. Xavier Legette has been a total disaster and nobody else has really stepped up in the passing game.
Carolina's offensive line, which is dealing with multiple injuries, has not been anything to write home about, either, with the group upfront ranking 23rd in pass-block win rate.
Adding to that, the Panthers' defense has routinely been one of the worst in the NFL during Young's tenure, which has Carolina's signal-caller constantly chasing points, something he clearly is not good at doing.
All that said, Young has to at least show he's capable of being able to overcome all the bad things in Carolina if he wants to keep his job beyond 2025.
So far, he has been unable to do that.