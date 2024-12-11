Eagles fans want Jalen Hurts benched after performance vs. rising Panthers defense
Jalen Hurts is probably not going anywhere any time soon. The Philadelphia Eagles are 11-2 and in contention for the top seed in the NFC. They are one of the NFL's best teams, and Hurts is part of that. However, after a disappointing outing (in a win) against the Carolina Panthers, Eagles fans have started to call for change at quarterback.
Jalen Hurts is under fire for almost losing to the Panthers
Eagles fans were polled going out of the stadium after Sunday's win, which needed an Xavier Legette drop in the end zone. Many of them were stunned that it was that close and called for change. "Jalen Hurts is not the answer," one said. "Hurts is balling out. Sike! He didn't do anything," another added.
Hurts did throw two touchdowns and run for another, accounting for the entire offense on the scoreboard. However, the two throws were short red-zone plays where his receivers got pretty open and the rush was a tush push after Saquon Barkley was stuffed at the one. Hurts completed 14 passes for just 108 yards on the day.
So far this season, there have been consequences for losing to the Panthers. The Las Vegas Raiders fired an assistant, the New Orleans Saints fired their head coach, and the New York Giants benched and cut Daniel Jones.
There are also some consequences for nearly losing to the Panthers. The Kansas City Chiefs were criticized for needing a walk-off field goal to beat the Panthers, and now Hurts is the subject of major criticism after a lackluster outing against Carolina.
