Eku Leota's dazzling week one of the preseason was a bright spot in an otherwise sloppy loss
In regards to who suits up from game to game, the NFL preseason is a mixed bag. From former MVPs to UDFAs, from Pro Bowl starters to practice squad players, you truly get to see every player on the NFL-hopeful spectrum. In week one of the 2024 preseason campaign, chief among all players that strapped on the pads was an unheralded sophomore on the Carolina Panthers.
Eku Leota balled out in his first taste of this summer’s preseason action. His statistics don’t fly off the page (three tackles, two for a loss, and one quarterback hurry), but those who laid eyes on his 20 snaps saw a bulldozer donning Process Blue. The Panthers’ have been searching all offseason for a pass rushing partner to pair with Jadaveon Clowney, and with his performance on Thursday night, Leota threw hit name into the ever-expanding ring.
Through Saturday’s action, Leota was PFF’s highest graded outside linebacker on the week. The eye test agrees with the analytics. His two most impressive plays on the night shined an slick combination of play-recognition, instincts, and explosiveness. And they came on back-to-back snaps.
The first is in a pass rush scenario. Leota, circled above, has a one-on-one matchup with the left tackle once the tight end releases into his route. The Panthers linebacker does a nice job selling the upfield rush to the tackles left shoulder before crossing over #76’s body Allen Iverson-style. There, Leota has him beat. He uses a swim move to clear the tackle, drawing a holding penalty that negates a big gain. His strength to work through the hold in pursuit of the quarterback sells the penalty, giving the referee no option but to throw the flag.
Explosion, lateral quickness, strength, and a successful pass rush move, all on display in one rep.
The second play comes in the run game. The Patriots are trying to attack the Panthers on a counter play, with the pulling guard kicking out Leota, and a tight end following behind to open up a hole for the back. Eku Leota didn’t even give them the chance.
Much like on his impressive pass rush snap on the play before, Leota timed the quarterback’s cadence perfectly. He exploded off the ball as if he was the player calling “hike.” His quickness allowed him to get three yards upfield, passed the pulling guard, straight into the lap of the running back, in less than two seconds. Many a linebacker have been juked out of their shoes in situations just like that, but Letoa’s sure handed tackling ability dropped the running back for a loss.
His boss, Dave Canales, complimented his impressive play after the game.
“(For) Eku, it just starts with strength. He played so hard tonight and was playing physical. I've got to look at the film to see what the whole story was, but the effort was there, and the style of play was fantastic."
Playing hard and playing with effort are two non-negotiables in a Dave Canales-run outfit. Check and check for the undrafted free agent trying to lock down his long-term future in the NFL. In his media availability on Saturday, Eku Leota commented that he’s been working on his eyes. Recognizing plays, understanding his keys, and matching his ocular ability with relentless effort. He did that in spades on Thursday night, and if he continues, those improving eyes will see more and more playing time as the season nears.