NFL analyst ranks Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero among league's elite playcallers
For the Carolina Panthers to be competitive in 2024, they can't afford to take a major step back on the defensive side of the football. Yes, the offense has to be night and day better than the product they put on display in 2023, but it's not going to be completely fixed in one offseason.
The Panthers ranked in the top five of several defensive categories a year ago and will need to be a fringe top 10 unit for this team to take that next step. Fortunately, they have one of the best defensive minds running the show in Ejiro Evero, who many believe to be on track to be a head coach in the very near future.
According to Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team, Evero is the sixth-best coordinator in the NFL, ranking behind only Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, Lions OC Ben Johnson, Browns DC Jim Schwartz, Ravens OC Todd Monken, and Steelers OC Arthur Smith.
"After working under Fangio, Jim Harbaugh, Raheem Morris, and Wade Phillips throughout his career, it's not surprising that Ejiro Evero has quickly found success as a defensive coordinator for two teams. His 2022 Broncos defense was actually better than Fangio's the year before, and the Carolina Panthers' 2023 defense struggled due to personnel, not scheme.
"If anything, Evero greatly propped up both units because of his ability to clog passing lanes and confuse quarterbacks. The 2022 Broncos ranked fifth in passing and 10th in rushing scores allowed despite dealing with the league's worst-scoring offense. He helped get the most out of Dre'Mont Jones, Damarri Mathis, and Baron Browning.
"His Panthers defense had even less talent to work with and a more abysmal offense. Despite this, the Panthers surrendered the third-fewest passing yards and fourth-least yards overall. Few coaches do more with less than what Evero has."
Evero does have his hands full trying to replace talented pass rusher Brian Burns, former starting cornerback Donte Jackson, and linebacker Frankie Luvu.
Carolina has several options off the edge, but they'll have to find someone who can provide consistency opposite of Jadeveon Clowney until D.J. Wonnum returns. K'Lavon Chaisson and DJ Johnson are the frontrunners for that job at the moment. The linebacking group may have improved with Josey Jewell teaming up with his former DC Evero, and linebackers coach Peter Hansen who he spent time with in Denver. Cornerback is the biggest question mark at the moment with Jaycee Horn and Dane Jackson being the only proven commodities in the room.
