Carolina Panthers' 53-Man Outlook Following First Preseason Game
The first preseason game is in the books for the Carolina Panthers and it was not exactly the showing head coach Dave Canales was hoping for. Carolina only managed to put up three points against the New England Patriots, thanks to a 41-yard field goal off the right foot of undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis.
Jake Plummer and Jake Luton went a combined 18-for-30 for 89 yards through the air while Panther rushers totaled 62 yards on 17 carries. Not exactly an offensive masterclass, but it was the very bottom of the 90-man roster who played from start to finish.
With the first preseason game behind us, I put together a new 53-man roster projection but with a slight twist - not all spots are filled. As a matter of fact only 45 of them are, and really only 43 if you remove Sam Franklin Jr. and Jonathon Brooks who are out with an injury. In this position-by-position breakdown, I predict who I think makes the cut, who is on the bubble, and who is on the outside looking in.
1. Quarterback
Who makes it: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
On the bubble: Jake Luton
Outside looking in: Jake Plummer
2. Running Back
Who makes it: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Raheem Blackshear
On the bubble: N/A
Outside looking in: Jaden Shirden, Mike Boone, Dillon Johnson.
3. Wide Receiver
Who makes it: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo
On the bubble: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Terrace Marshall Jr., David Moore, Deven Thompkins
Outside looking in: Jalen Coker, Mike Strachan
4. Tight End
Who makes it: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders
On the bubble: Jordan Matthews, Jacob Hollister
Outside looking in: Jesper Horsted, Feleipe Franks
5. Offensive Line
Who makes it: Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett
On the bubble: Nash Jensen, Chandler Zavala
Outside looking in: Badara Traore, Ricky Lee, Andrew Raym, Jeremiah Crawford
6. Defensive Line
Who makes it: Derrick Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, Shy Tuttle, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy, Nick Thurman
On the bubble: T.J. Smith
Outside looking in: Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Ulumoo Ale,
7. Linebacker
Who makes it: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, K'Lavon Chaisson, DJ Johnson, Chandler Wooten
On the bubble: Claudin Cherelus, Michael Barrett, Luiji Vilain, Eku Leota
Outside looking in: Tae Davis, Cam Gill, Jackson Mitchell
8. Cornerback
Who makes it: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade
On the bubble: Anthony Brown, D'Shawn Jamison, Dicaprio Bootle, Lamar Jackson
Outside looking in: Willie Drew
9. Safety
Who makes it: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Jammie Robinson, Sam Franklin (IR)
On the bubble: Alex Cook
Outside looking in: Demani Richardson, Clayton Isbell
10. Specialists
Who makes it: K Eddy Piñeiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen
On the bubble: N/A
Outside looking in: K Harrison Mevis
