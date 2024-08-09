All Panthers

Carolina Panthers' 53-Man Outlook Following First Preseason Game

A look at which Panthers appear safe, who's on the bubble, and who needs a lot to break right to make the cut.

Schuyler Callihan

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The first preseason game is in the books for the Carolina Panthers and it was not exactly the showing head coach Dave Canales was hoping for. Carolina only managed to put up three points against the New England Patriots, thanks to a 41-yard field goal off the right foot of undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis.

Jake Plummer and Jake Luton went a combined 18-for-30 for 89 yards through the air while Panther rushers totaled 62 yards on 17 carries. Not exactly an offensive masterclass, but it was the very bottom of the 90-man roster who played from start to finish.

With the first preseason game behind us, I put together a new 53-man roster projection but with a slight twist - not all spots are filled. As a matter of fact only 45 of them are, and really only 43 if you remove Sam Franklin Jr. and Jonathon Brooks who are out with an injury. In this position-by-position breakdown, I predict who I think makes the cut, who is on the bubble, and who is on the outside looking in.

1. Quarterback

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) talk. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

On the bubble: Jake Luton

Outside looking in: Jake Plummer

2. Running Back

Carolina Panthers running backs at practice. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Raheem Blackshear

On the bubble: N/A

Outside looking in: Jaden Shirden, Mike Boone, Dillon Johnson.

3. Wide Receiver

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5). Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo

On the bubble: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Terrace Marshall Jr., David Moore, Deven Thompkins

Outside looking in: Jalen Coker, Mike Strachan

4. Tight End

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (85) makes a catch. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders

On the bubble: Jordan Matthews, Jacob Hollister

Outside looking in: Jesper Horsted, Feleipe Franks

5. Offensive Line

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) before the game. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett

On the bubble: Nash Jensen, Chandler Zavala

Outside looking in: Badara Traore, Ricky Lee, Andrew Raym, Jeremiah Crawford

6. Defensive Line

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95). Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Derrick Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, Shy Tuttle, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy, Nick Thurman

On the bubble: T.J. Smith

Outside looking in: Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Ulumoo Ale,

7. Linebacker

Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace (LB28) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, K'Lavon Chaisson, DJ Johnson, Chandler Wooten

On the bubble: Claudin Cherelus, Michael Barrett, Luiji Vilain, Eku Leota

Outside looking in: Tae Davis, Cam Gill, Jackson Mitchell

8. Cornerback

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in pursuit during OTAs. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade

On the bubble: Anthony Brown, D'Shawn Jamison, Dicaprio Bootle, Lamar Jackson

Outside looking in: Willie Drew

9. Safety

Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) after intercepting the ball. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Jammie Robinson, Sam Franklin (IR)

On the bubble: Alex Cook

Outside looking in: Demani Richardson, Clayton Isbell

10. Specialists

Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker (10) looks on during warm ups. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: K Eddy Piñeiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen

On the bubble: N/A

Outside looking in: K Harrison Mevis

MORE STORIES FROM PANTHERS ON SI

Panthers Waive Recently Claimed DB Due to Failed Physical

Right Now, Mingo Looks Like WR3 for Carolina

Madden 25 Ratings for Every Player on the Panthers' Roster

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News