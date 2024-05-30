Ekwonu Details Sophomore Struggles, Eager to Bounce Back in 2024
Two years ago, the Carolina Panthers were jumping for joy when North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu fell to them with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They, along with many others, felt like they took not only the best offensive tackle in the class but perhaps the best player.
As most rookie seasons go for offensive linemen, Ekownu had his fair share of highs and lows. He struggled out of the gate partially because the level of edge defenders he had to face right out of the shoot, such as Myles Garrett in Week 1.
Welcome to the NFL, Ickey!
It wasn't until the Panthers made a coaching change that Ekwonu really settled in. Interim head coach Steve Wilks went to then offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and made it clear that this team needs to run the ball into the ground and lean on the big guys up front. When the offensive philosophy shifted, the light came on for Ekwonu. This was right up his alley, ground and pound football.
Sophomore slumps are a real thing and Ickey was unable to avoid it. But I don't place much of the blame on him, as much as I do the scheme he was asked to operate in. Frank Reich wanted to spread it out and throw the football and it put Ekwonu in a lot of tough situations which resulted in a rather disappointing 2023 season. This offense under Dave Canales is one that should restore Ickey's confidence.
“It’s a great system for tackles," Canales said. "We run the ball. We play-action which engages as a run first - it gives them a little chance to get their hands on a guy and be physical. We runs boots. Our keeper game where the line is really just selling a run the opposite way. And then in our pass game, the basis of it is to get the ball out quickly. When we do have to hold it, we’ll try to help our tackles as much as possible when we can. It’s a really friendly offense for tackles. We know when it becomes a passing game, the advantage is for the rushers and that’s where at times we ask the tackles to hold up. I think Ickey has been doing a great job. What does he do best? He is a mauler and we’re going to run the ball and I think when guys are able to just be aggressive and play to their nature, it gives them a lot of confidence in everything else they do. I’m excited where he’s at.”
Ekwonu has always been someone to hold himself accountable and not shy away from some of his struggles. He admitted earlier this week that he could have spent more time in the classroom with the coaches last fall.
“I think one of the biggest things is I’ve been meeting with my coaching staff a little bit more closely. I feel like last year I didn’t really take advantage of the resources that I had available to me. I kind of I guess just…riding the coattails of that rookie season a little bit. I wasn’t afraid to reach out and ask for some help. I’ve been going over film with some of the new guys we have in the building and I think it’s definitely helping me out.”
Ekwonu didn't give too much away in terms of what things he needs to fix in order to become the franchise tackle he needs to be for this team, but he firmly believes that last year is not an indication of who he or this o-line will be in 2024.
“There was a couple things that looking back on it, when you look back at the entire body of work there was things that came up time and time again that I didn’t fix as the season went on. I never really felt like any issues we had last year, me personally, but especially as a team were unfixable. It was never anything that went back to character or anything like that. We just felt like we were all one play away from fixing (it). Everything’s fixable. As long as we have the honesty together and we have the rapport to be able to call out the guys on our team, I feel like we’re going to go a long way.”
