The Clock is Ticking for Terrace Marshall Jr.
Many have already written off Terrace Marshall Jr. after three years of not breaking through with the Carolina Panthers. In his defense, there hasn't been a lot going his way. He's played through some injuries, had poor quarterback play, three offensive coordinators, and now, a third head coach and fourth coordinator in four years.
It's not exactly the environment for a young player to flourish in.
With the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, some feel Marshall could be pushed so far down the depth chart that he can be considered a potential cut candidate come August. If things start to slow down for him though, he could still carve himself out a role in Carolina and Dave Canales is more than willing to give him that opportunity.
“He’s been reliable. He’s doing what we’re asking him to do. He’s running the right routes," Canales said following Wednesday's practice. "You can see that this is a big man with speed in there and I think that the more comfortable he’s getting with our system, with our concepts, the faster he looks. I’m really curious to see where he takes that this year. I know he’s had a couple of years here and hasn’t really produced to the potential of what people might think, but hopefully we’ll create an environment where he’s able to get onto our offense and show us something.”
Even if he doesn't completely make the turn in the training camp/preseason play, the Panthers could ride out the final year of his rookie contract and decide if they want to hold onto him at season's end. The potential has always been there. He has ideal size, speed, and big-play ability after the catch. It all boils down to putting it all together and playing with confidence.
