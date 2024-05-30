Where Does the Duo of Dave Canales & Bryce Young Rank in the NFL?
Expectations are pretty low in Carolina for Bryce Young in his first year working with head coach Dave Canales, but the pair could grow together over time to form one of the best head coach/QB duos in the NFL.
Currently, Young/Canales rank 31st in Sports Illustrated's Coach/QB duos heading into the 2024 season, checking in just ahead of only Jerod Mayo/Drake Maye of the New England Patriots.
"Canales is getting his first crack at being a head coach, while Young is already playing for his third, including interim coach Chris Tabor. We’ll see whether Canales, who worked as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, can get Young back on track. Last year, the 2023 No. 1 pick struggled with only 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions."- Matt Verderame
Just based off of pure talent and track record, I would have the duo ranked ahead of Antonio Pierce/Garnder Minshew (LV), Brian Callahan/Will Levis (TEN), and Dennis Allen/Derek Carr (NO). Canales brought the best out of Russell Wilson and helped salvage the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. None of the aforementioned coaches have a resume that matches that.
Pierce did a great job with the Raiders last season, but his success is not tied to the offensive side of the football, similar to the defensive-minded Dennis Allen. Callahan has a pretty respectable history working with Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Derk Carr, and Joe Burrow, but none of their situations compared to Geno or Baker. When I think of QB/coach duos, I'm thinking of the two working hand in hand.
