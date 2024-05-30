What the Panthers Can Learn From the San Francisco 49ers
For much of the 2024 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers were the league's top dog. Their grip on the top step of the league's hierarchy came into question in the regular season when they were dismantled by the Ravens on Christmas night, and again on Super Bowl Sunday when Patrick Mahomes happened. However, for five months, the Niners were Super Bowl favorites and a team that the rest of the league was looking up to.
San Francisco is a premier organization in the National Football League, and Carolina would be wise to learn a thing or two from how they've built the most talented roster in the league. Here's what the Panthers can learn from the 49ers.
How to maximize Bryce Young
There are more similarities between Bryce Young and Brock Purdy than most would like to admit. They both win with top notch timing and accuracy. Neither boast incredible arm strength. They are both slippery runners and adept at making plays out of structure. Neither have elite measurables for the quarterback position. They were selected in back-to-back picks in the NFL Draft (Purdy with the last pick in 2022, Young with the first pick in 2023), but each came into the league with vastly different expectations. Purdy has delivered (and then some), Young, thus far, has not.
The 49ers have made the game easy for Purdy. The quickest way to ensure success for an NFL team is to build a star-studded roster around a quarterback on a rookie contract and San Francisco has done just that. Purdy is protected by an elite offensive line, and has a stable of weapons to throw and hand the ball to that nobody in the league can compete with. The game is on rookie mode for 2022's Mr. Irrelevant.
Kyle Shanahan's offense is extremely quarterback friendly. On most plays Purdy has a receiver wide open somewhere on the field due to either Shanahan's scheme or the receiver's talent. That's not to discredit Purdy, though. He still has the capability to make an outstanding throw or create out of the pocket with his legs.
Carolina would be prudent to run an offense the same way. Give Young easy throws to build a rhythm and then let him create when need be. Eventually Young may get to the point where he can singlehandedly carry an offense with his arm like a Mahomes or a Burrow, but for now, making him a cog in the machine (like Dave Canales has discussed) instead of the engine of the offense is more suitable to his skillset. San Francisco has developed an elite offense with Brock Purdy, there is no reason Carolina can't do the same with Bryce Young.
How to build a receiver room
I've heard that building a receiver room is akin to building a basketball team. Having five basketball players of the same size, that do the same things, and get buckets in the same places will never work. Having five receivers that all do the same thing is silly as well. San Francisco has perfected their receiver room.
Brandon Aiyuk is a route-running technician. He's an elite separator who primarily wins downfield. Deebo Samuel is a do-it-all freight train. He can take a screen pass 80 yards to the house and also come down with a jump ball 30 yards downfield. Samuel isn't the greatest at separating from defenders at the top of his routes, but his size and speed combination make him a bear to game plan against. San Francisco's unheralded third receiver, JaJuan Jennings, has sticky hands and an innate knowledge of where the sticks are on every down, making him an elite third down target for Purdy.
Carolina is building their receiver room the same way. Carolina's Brandon Aiyuk is Diontae Johnson. Carolina's Deebo Samuel is (ideally) Xavier Legette. Carolina's JaJuan Jennings is Adam Thielen for now, with Jonathan Mingo slotted to slide into that role down the line. The Panthers receivers may be the diet version of the 49ers, but the vision is clear.
How to build a defense
San Francisco's defense is built with elite playmakers at every level. Nick Bosa is a premier pass rusher. Fred Warner is arguably the best linebacker in football. Talanoa Hufanga (who missed most of last season with an injury) is a ball-hawking safety with a nose for contact. Each of these three players are heat-seeking missiles with bad intentions that revolve around getting the ball back to their offense. Turnover variance is wild from year-to-year, but placing an emphasis on athletes who take the ball away is a key to sustained success. San Francisco has done that.
At Dave Canales' opening press conference, he made a statement that brought the 49ers to mind; "We need to be crazy about getting the ball back on defense." Each of the last four years, San Fransisco has finished in the top six teams across the league in forced turnovers. If Canales' defensive philosophy plays out on the field, expect a huge increase in Carolina's turnover margin. The Panthers' have finished with a negative turnover margin three straight seasons.
The NFL is a copycat league. Successful teams get replicated across the league until a new meta arises to be copied again. San Francisco has a true blueprint for sustained success, and Carolina could learn a few things from the NFC's most successful franchise.