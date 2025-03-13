ESPN analyst shreds Panthers for overpaying after missing out on Milton Williams
For a small bit of time on Monday, while X was down no less, it looked as if the Carolina Panthers had agreed to terms with Milton Williams. The top defensive tackle and one of the top free agents in general was "close to finalizing a deal" with Carolina. Conflicting reports came out, and Williams eventually signed with the New England Patriots.
The Panthers didn't waste much time pivoting. They immediately landed Tre'Von Moehrig in the secondary and then added Tershawn Wharton as a sort of Milton Williams replacement. The fact that they went from Williams to Wharton doesn't sit right with Ben Solak of ESPN, who gave the Panthers the Panic Award.
"Yes, Wharton's sack numbers were better, but he had 140 more pass-rush snaps than Williams, and his pressure rate of 8.2% was just above league average. Williams also just hit free agency; Wharton was available last season and signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal, which means his new market is largely the product of his 'breakout' season," Solak argued.
Solak went on to say, "But this is a common error in the free agent cycle: missing on the real prize and accordingly overpaying for the next-best option to avoid coming away with nothing. The Panthers had money already set aside for a defensive tackle, and when they missed on Williams, they spent it anyway."
The Panthers badly needed a defensive tackle, as Solak alluded to. They nearly landed the prize free agent, but when they didn't, they may have panicked and overpaid someone who is not quite as good but still fills the void they so desperately needed to fill.
Wharton is a nice addition alongside Derrick Brown who will return this season, but they paid a steep price and it's hard not to envision what life would be like if they'd crossed the finish line with Williams instead.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers updated depth chart after first wave of free agency
Why one Panthers vet credits Bryce Young influencing him to re-sign
Insider drops update of Panthers’ potential pursuit of DPOY finalist
Panthers made one of smartest free agent moves no one’s talking about