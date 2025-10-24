Evidence continues to mount for Rico Dowdle to take RB1 role

Per @NextGenStats Rico Dowdle is 4th in Rush Yds Over Expected behind Javonte Williams, Jonathan Taylor & Quinshon Judkins.



He's 3rd in RYOE/attempt behind Javonte & David Montgomery.



He's also 3rd in overall rushing yards.



Right now he's one of the best RBs in the NFL 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GsQc027U66