ESPN analyst declares crucial Panthers' offseason move 'easy victory'
The Carolina Panthers made the tough decision to trade away Adam Thielen right before the NFL season began. Thielen wanted to go home, and the Minnesota Vikings badly needed a wide receiver. Since then, though, Thielen has been a virtual no-show, and the Panthers have not necessarily skipped a beat in the passing game.
Given how excellent Thielen was in Carolina and his chemistry with Bryce Young, it seemed at the time like Thielen would pick up where he left off and that the Panthers might suffer. But now, after the Vikings played in Week 8, it's clear that this was a win for Carolina.
Insider declares Panthers winners in Adam Thielen trade
The Panthers wanted to go with a youth movement at wide receiver. Since Adam Thielen had one year left on his deal and was excited about the prospect of going home, the trade eventually happened. Since then, not much else has happened.
For context, Xavier Legette, who has been pretty awful this year, had more yards against the New York Jets than Thielen does all season. Thielen has five catches for 47 yards, so getting literally anything in return for him was a big win.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell said, "The Panthers chose the right time to move on from Thielen, who had been productive in Carolina before being dealt to Minnesota just before the season. He has been lost in the shuffle there. While the Panthers won't see the fourth-round pick that forms the bulk of the return for Thielen until 2027, getting out from what was owed to a player who has 47 receiving yards in Minnesota is an easy victory."
This came as part of a slew of moves over the offseason that have led to better results than expected. The Panthers are 4-3, and while a future fourth-round pick has nothing to do with that, getting the young players reps and getting off of a player who is obviously not that effective anymore is a big win.
The Panthers would probably be better with Thielen, because he and Young had chemistry and he got a lot of volume, but they're doing fine without him.
