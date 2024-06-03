With Aaron Donald Retired, Derrick Brown Can Become NFL's Top Interior Defender
Derrick Brown put together a year for the history books in 2023, logging the most tackles in a single season by a defensive tackle in NFL history with 103. With Aaron Donald hanging up his cleats and riding off into retirement, where does Brown rank among all interior defenders?
According to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he checks in at No. 4 overall, ranking behind only Chris Jones (Chiefs), Dexter Lawrence (Giants), and Quinnen Williams (Jets).
"The first player on the list who is more of a run specialist than a pass-rusher, Brown has been the best interior run defender in the game over the past two seasons, earning a 90.1 PFF run-defense grade. He tallied a massive 53 defensive stops last season alone, 10 more than any other interior player."
Brown has fought through a ton of adversity in his young career playing for numerous head coaches, defensive coordinators, and defensive line coaches. In his first four seasons in the league, he had six different d-line coaches - Mike Phair (2020), Frank Okam (2021), Paul Pasqualoni (2022), Terrance Knighton (2022), Don Johnson (2022), and Todd Wash (2023-present). Finally having the same position coach could help Brown feel more comfortable and take his game up to even another level.
“Getting Coach (Evero) back was a huge thing for me," Brown said after receiving his contract extension. "Also, having Todd Wash back as our d-line coach… this is the first time I’ve had the same d-line coach two years in a row, so just being able to have familiarity around the building and be able to stay in this system, know this system, that’s awesome.”
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Jaycee Horn Still Rated a Top Corner Despite Injury-Filled Start to Career
Why the 2024 Carolina Panthers Will Make the Playoffs
Jadeveon Clowney Sits a Few Spots Behind Brian Burns in Edge Rusher Rankings