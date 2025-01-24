Former Carolina Panthers star lands head coaching job
Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn certainly seems to be enjoying his life after the NFL.
Munnerlyn was just hired to be the head coach of the Chambers High School football team, via Luke Tucker of WBTV 3.
The 36-year-old had previously spent the past couple of seasons as an assistant at Myers Park, but now, he is getting a pretty hefty promotion.
Munnerlyn, who played his collegiate football at the University of South Carolina, was selected by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
The Mobile, Al. native proved to be one heck of a steal for Carolina, as he instantly became an integral part of the Panthers' secondary. His best season during his first stint in Carolina came in 2013, when he racked up 74 tackles, three sacks, a couple of interceptions, a pair of defensive touchdowns and 12 passes defended.
Munnerlyn then spent the next three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to the Panthers in 2017, where he played out the final two years of his NFL career.
The versatile defender never made a Pro Bowl, but he was a very productive member of Carolina's secondary throughout both of his tours of duty with the club.
One of the most noticeable aspects of Munnerlyn's decade-long professional tenure was his durability, as he only missed six games throughout his time in the NFL.
Munnerlyn also had a very solid collegiate career at South Carolina.
We'll see if he can now elevate his status as a head coach.
