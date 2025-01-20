All Panthers

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers retool defensive backfield with 'ballhawk' safety

Xavier Watts lands in Carolina.

Zach Roberts

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) holds up the Sugar Bowl outstanding defensive player trophy after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) holds up the Sugar Bowl outstanding defensive player trophy after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers had one of the worst defensive seasons in the history of the NFL in 2024. They gave up more points than every single previous team has, and they became just the eighth team in history to allow more than 3,000 rushing yards in a single season, ranking sixth in history.

The secondary wasn't exactly responsible for that, but aside from cornerback, it wasn't good. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were good, but the revolving door of safeties and Xavier Woods was a pretty bad combination. With several free agents back there, a full revamp is likely happening and it will begin with the NFL Draft.

Panthers nab Xavier Watts in the latest mock draft

Defense was largely the name of the game in Jared Feinberg of Panthers Wire's latest mock draft. They nabbed a defender with four picks in the draft. That includes in the third round, when they landed potential national champion Xavier Watts.

Of the Notre Dame safety, Feinberg said, "Carolina is likely to completely sweep out their safety room this offseason. And one of the steps in rebuilding it should be to get a ballhawk to complement a potential run-defending, short coverage area defender. Watts is one of the most ball productive defenders in the class, as he’s recorded 13 interceptions in the last two years."

Xavier Watt
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Watts checks a lot of boxes that the Panthers desperately need on defense, and he'll be a much cheaper way to fill the spot than looking into a free agent like Talanoa Hafunga or someone else in free agency. He's been one of the best safeties in the country, and he could be the answer to Carolina's back end.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

