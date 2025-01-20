2025 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers retool defensive backfield with 'ballhawk' safety
The Carolina Panthers had one of the worst defensive seasons in the history of the NFL in 2024. They gave up more points than every single previous team has, and they became just the eighth team in history to allow more than 3,000 rushing yards in a single season, ranking sixth in history.
The secondary wasn't exactly responsible for that, but aside from cornerback, it wasn't good. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were good, but the revolving door of safeties and Xavier Woods was a pretty bad combination. With several free agents back there, a full revamp is likely happening and it will begin with the NFL Draft.
Panthers nab Xavier Watts in the latest mock draft
Defense was largely the name of the game in Jared Feinberg of Panthers Wire's latest mock draft. They nabbed a defender with four picks in the draft. That includes in the third round, when they landed potential national champion Xavier Watts.
Of the Notre Dame safety, Feinberg said, "Carolina is likely to completely sweep out their safety room this offseason. And one of the steps in rebuilding it should be to get a ballhawk to complement a potential run-defending, short coverage area defender. Watts is one of the most ball productive defenders in the class, as he’s recorded 13 interceptions in the last two years."
Watts checks a lot of boxes that the Panthers desperately need on defense, and he'll be a much cheaper way to fill the spot than looking into a free agent like Talanoa Hafunga or someone else in free agency. He's been one of the best safeties in the country, and he could be the answer to Carolina's back end.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers 7-round mock draft: Dan Morgan forms incredible CB duo
NFL pundit pitches trade sending Panthers star to AFC North contender
Cam Newton kept pounding gold medalist in reality show boxing bout
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young’s father takes a shot at Nick Saban