Panthers could steal away star player from hated rival
The Carolina Panthers definitely have a lot of holes to fill this offseason, and while most are focused on the Panthers finding more weapons for Bryce Young, they also need to address their defense, which was the worst in NFL history this year.
Carolina was definitely worse at defending the run than the pass, but that doesn't mean the Panthers should pass up on improving their secondary.
Yes, Carolina has breakout cornerback Jaycee Horn, but it could use another pieces back there, which is why David Latham of Last Word On Sports is urging the Panthers to sign New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo, who is slated to hit free agency.
"First-round pick Jaycee Horn stayed healthy and made a Pro Bowl last year, but the cornerback can only do so much on his own," Latham wrote. "Carolina should add another defensive back even if they bring back the surprisingly successful Mike Jackson. Paulson Adebo is a perfect free agent fit, as the Panthers should be familiar with what their current division rival brings to the table. Adding Adebo and one or two starters to the front seven should give the Panthers a serviceable defense, which might be enough to win a weak NFC South."
Adebo saw his 2024 campaign end midway through the year courtesy of a broken femur, but he should be ready to go for 2025.
In seven games this past season, the 25-year-old registered 52 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended in an impressive showing.
Adebo was selected by the Saints in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been a key component in New Orleans' secondary ever since, and with the Saints having a disastrous financial situation, it may not be able to re-sign him.
The Panthers don't exactly have a ton of cap room themselves, but they may have enough space to bring Adebo into the fold.
