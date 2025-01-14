Former Carolina Panthers star released by NFL playoff team
The Diontae Johnson experiment did not exactly work out for the Carolina Panthers. It didn't pan out for the Baltimore Ravens, either. And now, the Houston Texans are apparently done with him, too.
The Texans have released Johnson following their Wild Card Round playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which Johnson logged just one catch for 12 yards.
Johnson began the 2024 campaign with the Panthers after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason.
Carolina was hoping that Johnson would serve as a top-tier target for quarterback Bryce Young, but Johnson managed to post only 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with the Panthers before being dealt to the Ravens at the trade deadline.
The 28-year-old did not have a long run in Baltimore, as the Ravens released him after he played in four contests and amassed a grand total of one grab for six yards.
He was then signed by the Texans. He appeared in one regular-season contest for Houston, catching two passes for 12 yards.
There was some excitement about Johnson heading into the playoffs, as the Texans were severely lacking in weapons after losing both Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to season-ending injuries.
But even with Houston so thin at wide receiver, it didn't want to keep Johnson on the roster.
Johnson will be one of the more intriguing free agents in the NFL, as he definitely has talent but has simply been unable to manifest it consistently.
The Toledo product entered the league as a third-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2018 and made a Pro Bowl in 2021. His production has declined significantly ever since.
