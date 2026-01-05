Three Panthers castoffs helped Carolina sneak into postseason

It was a group effort to get the Carolina Panthers into the playoffs. For several weeks, a dominant run game got them wins. Bryce Young's clutch gene delivered six game-winning drives. The defense improved vastly from last year. Dave Canales game-planned his way into a couple of wins.

It all resulted in an 8-9 record that might not tell the truth about these Panthers. The -69 point differential tells a different story. That puts them closer to the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, and New York Giants than a real contender. Some of those teams had better point differentials.

Nevertheless, because of that group effort, they're in. And on Sunday, the group expanded to more than just current Panthers.

Ex-Panthers improbably guide Carolina to playoffs

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Feleipe Franks (84) on the sidelines in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers, heading into Week 16, had a gauntlet of former players between themselves and the playoffs. They had two matchups with Baker Mayfield and one with Sam Darnold. They went 1-2.

But because the Buccaneers also went 1-2, the Panthers had a shot if the Atlanta Falcons won on Sunday. They did, thanks in no small part to some other ex-Panthers.

The ghosts of Panthers past banding together to get Carolina to the playoffs https://t.co/Pb3RM6LXox — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) January 4, 2026

C.J. Henderson had a big pass breakup that helped the Falcons get a win. This is especially notable because Henderson was largely responsible for a loss the last time the Panthers came close to the playoffs.

They faced a must-win game in Tampa Bay in 2022, and Henderson routinely got burnt badly by Mike Evans, and the Panthers lost. He helped make up for it yesterday.

One of the biggest plays of the game was a blocked punt. None other than former Panthers safety Jammie Robinson blocked it. Former Panther Feleipe Franks recovered a fumble as well.

Those players did nothing for the Panthers, but they hilariously banded together to help get Carolina into the postseason. When you go 8-9 and get in solely due to a three-way tiebreaker, a lot of things have to break right.

The Panthers couldn't help themselves, but they got a huge assist from their bitter rivals, with several former players helping guide the result of that one. It's improbable, but that's how the South was won.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers takeaways from crushing loss to Buccaneers

Fatal flaws loom large in Panthers’ loss to Bucs

Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers finale