Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera comments on Bryce Young’s growth
Bryce Young is in an impressive career resurgence with the Carolina Panthers. His tenure with the team was dead in the water in Week 3 of his second season, because he got benched. It was one of the fastest trips to the bench for a former first-overall pick.
Since returning in Week 8, he's been one of the better QBs in football. Former coach Ron Rivera, who last coached in 2023 with the Washington Commanders, has been able to get a good look at Young and believes he's developing into something special. Rivera would know what that looks like because he coached Cam Newton for the majority of his career.
Ron Rivera believes in Bryce Young
Ron Rivera had an amazing seat for Bryce Young's outing against the Arizona Cardinals. He called the game on the radio, and it was arguably the best game Young has had in his career. He had three touchdowns, but the box score doesn't really do it justice. Rivera commented after that game via David Newton of ESPN, "I think he can grow and develop into [a franchise quarterback]. I really do.''
That sentiment was nowhere to be found in Carolina earlier in the season. Trade rumors persisted, and some believed Young was heading for an offseason release after Andy Dalton lit it up in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The reality now, that Young has played himself into franchise talks and looks every week like a brand-new player, was almost unthinkable just a few months ago.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to pick Texas QB prospect in 2025 NFL draft
Bryce Young reveals what he did to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Panthers getting reinforcements at running back for Week 18