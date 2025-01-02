Carolina Panthers players who could be first-time Pro Bowlers next year
The Carolina Panthers had just one Pro Bowler this year: Jaycee Horn. They had a few alternates, but for all intents and purposes, Horn's season is the only one getting any recognition from a league-wide perspective. That's not terribly surprising given the record of 4-12.
However, things are pointing up, and next year should be better. It should be better for several players, some of whom could garner Pro Bowl interest for their first career nods. Here are a few who are poised to break out.
Panthers who could earn Pro Bowl nominations next year
Bryce Young
The Bryce Young of Weeks 9-17 is a Pro Bowl-level QB, and that includes a four-turnover day against the Dallas Cowboys. He's been a top-10 quarterback during that time. Extrapolate that over a full season and with more wins and it's easy to predict Pro Bowl love for Young.
This will be especially true if the Panthers draft Tetairoa McMillan or sign Tee Higgins. His production will only go up, and his relationship with offensive mastermind Dave Canales will get stronger. 2025 could be an incredible year for Young.
Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard was a Pro Bowl alternate, but it's a little mindboggling that he wasn't higher on the list. He was top 10 in virtually every metric for running backs before being placed on IR before Week 17. He's been excellent, and he could be even better in 2025.
Hubbard has gotten better every single year in the NFL. He will also have a better passing offense around him, which means defenses won't gameplan solely to stop him. That could lead to even better stats and a Pro Bowl nod.
Robert Hunt
Robert Hunt has been unfathomably good this year. The Panthers spent big on Hunt and Damien Lewis in the offseason, and Hunt has been incredible. He has yet to record a holding penalty, and he has been one of the highest-graded performers for the Panthers all year.
That earned him an alternate nod as well. He's second in line for guard, which means he was pretty close to making it in 2024. With a better team record and more national recognition, Hunt should easily make his first Pro Bowl next year.
Taylor Moton
It's a little surprising that Taylor Moton, one of the most consistent right tackles in the NFL since being drafted, hasn't made a Pro Bowl yet. He has been the lone constant on an offensive line that, pre-2024, has been very tumultuous. Assuming he doesn't somehow fall off a cliff, he'll be a Pro Bowl candidate next year.
