Former Panthers coach Steve Wilks returns to NFL in defensive coordinator role
Steve Wilks is one of the best defensive minds in football who, for one reason or another, continues to fly under the radar. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator in San Francisco, a team he helped take to the Super Bowl, the organization relieved him of his duties. He didn't land a new job in the league after being let go and, instead, returned home to Charlotte, serving as a volunteer advisor for Biff Poggi and the Charlotte 49ers.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Wilks is back where he belongs - in the NFL. New York Jets first-year head coach Aaron Glenn hired Wilks to serve as the team's defensive coordinator, forming a dynamic tandem of defensive-minded coaches.
If you ask many around the league, they believe Wilks has what it takes to be a successful NFL head coach. We saw it firsthand here in Charlotte during his interim run in 2022, filling in for the fired Matt Rhule. He took over a 1-4 football team that struggled to get quality play out of the quarterback position but changed the identity of the offense to a ground-and-pound approach, and it helped Carolina go 6-6 down the stretch, fighting for a playoff spot in the penultimate week of the regular season.
Wilks interviewed for the Panthers' head coaching job, but David Tepper and Co. opted to go with veteran head coach Frank Reich, who lasted all of 11 games.
